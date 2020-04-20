Josh Brolin Apologizes for 'Irresponsible' Visit With Dad James & Stepmom Barbra Streisand Amid Coronavirus

Josh Brolin has apologized after being criticized for visiting his father, James Brolin, and stepmom, Barbra Streisand, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.



In a post which has since been deleted, Brolin, 52, and his 32-year-old wife, Kathryn, and 1-year-old daughter, Westlyn, enjoyed a “good meeting with family.”



“There’s nothing like a good meeting up with family when all you can hear is a distant muffling of what used to be called words,” he captioned the image. Barbra, meanwhile, posted a photo showing the family holding up a sign reading, “We [Heart] You Gamma and Grampa,” through the window.



The move ignited backlash, since people are being encouraged to stay home as much as possible during the pandemic, and avoid contact with those who are believed to be at high-risk for the illness -- such as older parents and grandparents (James is 79 and Barbra is 77).



On Friday, Brolin labeled his behavior “irresponsible” and apologized in a video posted on Instagram.



“I just posted a video and I was very humbled by the response,” he explained. “My father lives next door to us, and we had a plan to go see them and not be near them and that plan was broken and that’s our responsibility. We were going to pick something up and show Bean the pool because we don’t have a pool, and yeah, I think it was irresponsible.”



“It’s hard to be honest sometimes,” Brolin continued. “It’s hard to be honest and say, ‘Maybe I screwed up,’ and I knew that that was in the air, not because of the responses, but the responses brought me back to my own truth. And, it’s humbling as hell because I know there’s some people out there with no masks, no gloves, no interest in it. They think it’s in your head and that you’ll survive because of the immunity that’s created from your own psychic weight. But I know, for me, that’s not the case and we’ve been very responsible and I apologize.”



Brolin added that he wasn’t “an advocate for doing anything outside of taking care of each other and making sure we get through this even if we go overboard.”



“Even if we go overboard and are too protective. At least we're doing this for a reason,” he said. “We'll look back on this as being a short time for a very long-term solution and a long life."



The actor concluded by assuring fans he cared about “my fellow men” before adding, “I am human, unfortunately.”



He captioned the video, “Thanks for the reset. #respectsocialdistancing.”