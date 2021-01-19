Josh Duhamel in Early Talks to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel may be stepping in to take the role opposite Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding.

ET can confirm the actor is in very early talks to replace Armie Hammer in the upcoming film, which centers on a couple who gather their very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the pair begins to get cold feet. Hammer was originally cast in the rom-com, but announced last week that he decided to step down from his role amid his name trending online after private messages that appeared to be written by him went viral. In the alleged DMs --which have not been confirmed were authored by Hammer -- graphic sexual fantasies are described, some with references to cannibalism.

In a statement to ET about the scandal, Hammer said, "I'm not responding to these bullsh** claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

A production spokesman for the film also told ET in a statement, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that Hammer's social media scandal has left his ex, Elizabeth Chambers, stunned. The two split in July after 10 years of marriage and share two children -- 6-year-old daughter Harper and 4-year-old son Ford.

"Elizabeth is in complete shock by the allegations against Armie and feels like her world has been turned upside down," the source said. "She is sickened by the various women’s claims."

"Her first priority, as always, are their children and trying to protect them from this news and make sure that they feel safe and secure," the source continued. "She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on."

