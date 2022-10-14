Josh Peck and Wife Paige O'Brien Welcome Baby No. 2

Josh Peck is officially a dad of two! The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram on Friday to announce that his wife, Paige O'Brien, has given birth to their second child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Max.

Peck shared the happy news by posting an adorable shot of the newborn sleeping next to big brother Max. "Shai Miller Peck," the actor captioned the pic.

O'Brien also posted about her family's new addition, sharing the same photo as her husband, as well as a black-and-white pic of Max kissing the newborn and a solo shot of baby Shai. "Shai 💙," the proud mom captioned her post.

O'Brien revealed baby no. 2 was on the way back in June, when she posted a pic of herself cradling her baby bump. When ET spoke to Peck in August, he revealed how his family was preparing for their second child.

"We're moving to a bigger place and so we are hardcore adulting. Like oh my, we own property!" he joked. "It's fabulous. I mean, I always say having a kid is the one thing that’s not overrated in life. It's not overhyped."