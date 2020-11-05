Joshua Jackson Pens Sweet Letter to Jodie Turner-Smith on Her First Mother's Day

The Little Fires Everywhere star took to Instagram over the weekend, penning a beautiful tribute to his longtime love.

"Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for the being the light that you are," he wrote. "For the the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments."

"Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but," he continued. "Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that. I love you. I love seeing you enter the pantheon of mothers. And I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with."

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram account, Turner-Smith shared a series of pics and a sweet message dedicated to her mother.

"MOTHER... words cannot express how much you mean to me. You have always been a powerful woman and you have always been an excellent mother, but my journey into motherhood has only taken my appreciation of you to another level!" she exclaimed. "I am so glad that nothing could keep you from being by my side for the birth of your granddaughter. In so many ways, it felt like she waited for you -- so that you could be there to hold my hand through contractions, so that you could stand watch over me while we welcomed her into this world."

"I am humbled by the way you have selflessly rallied around us and taken care of us, cooking every day (!!!), filling our house with laughter and love!" she added. "Mummy, I love you and my heart is so full! It is my greatest hope that i will make you feel proud of the mother I now get to be. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY, my scorpio queen!!! & Happy 1st Mother’s Day to me."

ET reported last month that Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith, 33, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

"Both mother and baby are happy and healthy," their reps told ET at the time.

