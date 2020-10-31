Joshua Jackson Sneaks Up on a Fan Wearing His Conway 'Mighty Ducks' Jersey

Joshua Jackson hasn't forgotten that "ducks fly together." The actor posted a video of himself on Friday, sneaking up on a fan wearing his former character Charlie Conway's Mighty Ducks jersey while walking down the street.

The clip shows a guy from the back, with the Conway 96 jersey in full display. Jackson then walks by the man and says, "Nice jersey," to which the stranger replies, "Thanks," without seeing who complimented his throwback sports shirt.

"In other news. This made my day today…" Jackson captioned his tweet. The actor portrayed Charlie in the 1992 movie, as well as the 1994 sequel, D2: The Mighty Ducks, and the third film in the franchise, D3: The Mighty Ducks, which came out in 1996.

In other news. This made my day today... pic.twitter.com/V3IOQsULLu — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) October 30, 2020

Earlier this year, Disney+ announced that it would be creating a series based on the beloved franchise, with Emilio Estevez reprising his role as Coach Gordon Bombay.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" Estevez said in a statement in February. "And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+."

Back in 2014, Jackson expressed interest in reviving his role in a possible fourth film.

"I feel like a fourth film should happen, and if there was space for any of the original kids that come back and have a role, I would be surprised that anybody didn’t want to do it," he told Time. "The next generation should have its own version. Not that we need to come back as adults, but I hope my kids grow up and play pickup hockey and I hope that they have their own movies like my generation had those movies. In that way, yeah, of course, I'd be a part of something like that."

In January 2019, a handful of the cast members reunited at a hockey game between the Anaheim Ducks and the New York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.