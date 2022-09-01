JR Ridinger, Miami Socialite, Dead at 63: Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, Beckham Family Pay Tribute

Market America founder and Miami socialite JR Ridinger died suddenly on Tuesday. He was 63.

JR's wife, Loren Ridinger, shared the news on social media, revealing that her husband suffered a "sudden pulmonary embolism" that took his life while on vacation. "In just a second - he was gone. A moment," she wrote. "I am destroyed. I am broken into pieces. And I will never be the same again."

"I am shattered in every way possible. There is no love like our love," Loren wrote on Instagram alongside a photo from the couple's beachside wedding. "Please pray for me and my family. I love you @jrridinger for the rest of my life and beyond. It will only be you. 33 years of love together on this earth."

Market America also confirmed the news of his death with a statement on Twitter.

A spokesman for Market America confirmed to ET that JR was aboard a chartered yacht before suffering the embolism unexpectedly.

Just last month, JR, Loren, and their daughter, Amber, were spotted stepping out to attend the wedding celebration of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Georgia.

Tributes to the late businessman began pouring in from celebrities, who took to Loren's Instagram page to pay their respects.

"I am shattered as well for you and with you," tennis legend Serena Williams, who is currently competing in her final U.S. Open tournament, commented. Loren replied to note that "he loves you so much. So proud of you."

Khloe Kardashian gushed, "I love you so much Loren! I am here for you and Amber always and forever! I love you! Your love is inspirational. Your love for one another will never end! It is infinite! I am so so so sorry! I'm praying."

Kim Kardashian took to her own Instagram Stories to share a photo of Loren and JR, writing, "Memories were what both of you were the best at creating. Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt loved and special. The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you and @amberridinger. JR will be so missed. I will always be here for you guys. I love you so much." She also commented directly on Loren's post, adding, "I love you so much. Always here for you and Amber forever."

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kris Jenner also commented, "Ohhh we love you so much ... this photo is so precious and speaks volumes ... so heartbroken. We are praying for you and the family."

The Beckham family also offered their condolences, with Victoria Beckham writing, "We love you so much Loren. Sending you love and light." David Beckham added, "We love you," while calling the Ridingers a "beautiful, kind, generous couple" on his Instagram Story. Romeo Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham also paid their respects.

Eva Longoria declared, "One of my favorite people in the world will always be JR."