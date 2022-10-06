Judd Apatow Talks the Downsides of His Daughter Maude Apatow's 'Euphoria' Role

Judd Apatow might be proud of his and Leslie Mann's daughter, Maude Apatow, but he did share some downsides to his 24-year-old daughter's role on Euphoria. The 54-year-old comedian stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night and discussed Maude's success.

"Maude is on Euphoria right now," Judd told Jimmy while talking about his famous family. "Which I'm happy about -- but, you want your kids to surpass you, but not that fast."

He also noted that the role on the highly popular HBO Max drama is keeping Maude from another aspect of her life.

"And I kind of want her to have kids, so I can have like grandkids, which would be early, but I want to be young when it happens," he continued. "And she's like, 'Dad, I can't have kids, I play a 16-year-old on a high school show,' and I was, like, 'Yeah, but I've seen that show, I don't think it would be that weird.'"

"And then [she] could have her baby play that baby," he joked. "Two salaries."

Judd previously reacted to Maude's role of Lexi on the hit HBO series while speaking with ET in March, saying he got extremely emotional while watching her for the first time. "I'm just in a puddle," he shared. "I'm just bawling and crying."

"I'm excited to watch it again, because it was really emotional watching it the first time, because of the show and also because of how amazing she was in it, I thought," he added.

Judd went on to gush over how happy he and Leslie are for Maude. "She's doing the things she loves doing and doing an incredible job, so we're thrilled," he said.

It's no secret that Judd is a doting husband and father. He often takes to social media to praise Leslie, Maude, and Iris, the couple's youngest daughter. In May, he shared a stunning photo of the three walking together all dressed up and smiling.

"They dress this way around the house all the time," he joked. "Like every day. At breakfast. It’s hard for me to keep up fashion wise, but I do. It keeps me on my game. @louisvuitton"

In January, Leslie posted about Maude following in their acting footsteps. "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! I'm so proud of you Maudie," she wrote alongside a photo of Maude being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon.