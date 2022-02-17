Julia Fox Responds to Imitations of Her Viral 'Uncut Gems' Pronunciation

Julia Fox is aware of the Uncut Gems trend. TikTok users have created a viral craze after a recent clip of the actress from the Call Her Daddy podcast surfaced. In the original, Fox is asked about being Kanye “Ye” West’s muse. While answering the question, the 32-year-old responds, “I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote Uncut Gems.”

It wasn’t the response, but the over-emphasis on the word “Gemmms” that lit the flame for the now-viral trend. On Thursday, Page Six posted a supercut of fans recreating the video. “TikTokers are jumping to impersonate this #JuliaFox interview…and we can’t stop watching,” the publication captioned the hilarious video.

Proving that she was in on the joke, and cool with the moment, Fox replied, “Omggggg I was stoned leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah 😂😂😂.”

Fans still took to the comments to poke fun at the clip. “Here for UNCLE JIMS,” one user wrote. "Im howling,” another added. “😂😂😂😂 if it wasn't for the subtitles I wouldn't know WTF she was saying😂,” yet another user said.

Fox has been busy and in good spirits since her split from West. Earlier this week, the actress walked in the LaQuan Smith fashion show. The appearance on the catwalk came hours after her rep confirmed her split from the “Famous” rapper.

Fox’s rep told ET that the pair "remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together."

Fox and West’s whirlwind romance started on New Year’s Eve in Miami. Over the course of their one month together, the pair packed on the PDA in New York and L.A., and documented their romance in a steamy spread in Interview magazine.