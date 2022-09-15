Julia Fox Reveals the Red Flags That Led to Her and Kanye West's Breakup

Julia Fox had her reasons for ending things with Kanye "Ye" West. The two had a brief, high-profile romance earlier this year, and the 32-year-old actress was recently asked during an interview with ES magazine what the "red flags" were that led to their breakup.

"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with," Fox replies. "It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that."

Crediting the birth of her son for changing her for the better, she adds, "Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer."

As for the speculation that her relationship with West was all for publicity, Fox replies with a laugh, "That’s such bulls**t. He got my number through a mutual friend, period."

West and Fox were first linked after they were both at a New Year's Eve party in Miami, Florida. They were next photographed in New York City, where they enjoyed a date night, seeing a production of Slave Play and having dinner at Carbone.

Shortly thereafter, PDA pics of the pair were released in Interview magazine. In the accompanying interview, Fox said she and West had an "instant connection."

They then took their romance to Los Angeles, Paris and back to Miami, before circling around again to New York, where they celebrated Fox's 32nd birthday together in early February. Then on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, news broke that the pair had called it quits on their whirlwind romance, and a rep for Fox confirmed the split to ET.

The following month, Fox spoke to ET, and had nothing but positive things to say about her fling with West.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," she said of dating the 45-year-old rapper, adding that "it was like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

In the months following their split, Fox has become something of a fashionista in her own right. Just this week, she stepped out in a mermaid-inspired ensemble for the Parsons MFA Student Show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

