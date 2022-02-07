Julia Fox Shares Candid Pics of Her and Kanye West at Her Birthday Celebration

Julia Fox had a birthday to remember. The actress turned 32 last week, and took to Instagram over the weekend to share pics from her celebration, which included her beau, Kanye "Ye" West.

Fox hugged West in one of the shots and excitedly pointed to him in another, while other pics, taken by Daniel Arnold, from the memorable night showed her posing with her pals and blowing out her birthday candles.

"Thank you so much to everyone that came out to celebrate me!" Fox captioned her post. "I usually never celebrate my bday but this year was so f**king hard that it felt like I actually had something to celebrate!!"

Fox added, "I used to be so scared of getting older but I’ve found that life just keeps getting better and better!"

Fox's birthday party took place at New York City's French eatery, Lucien. Previous posts from the bash showed Fox and West, who were first linked last month, displaying some PDA.

To mark his girlfriend's special day, West bought Fox and three of her friends baby Hermès Birkin bags, a source previously told ET.

"Julia was eating up the attention. She loved having all her favorite people in one room with Ye at her side," the source said, before adding of the 44-year-old rapper, "Ye was totally in his element. He loves making her and her friends feel special."

Watch the video below for more on the couple.