Julia Roberts Talks 'Dream Come True' Life She Has with Husband Danny Moder and Kids

Julia Robert’s career isn’t the most important thing in her life. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that although she is living her dream -- life at home is much better.

“It’s just never consumed me being an actor,” the 54-year-old star said during Sunday’s interview. “It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true.”

Roberts has been married to Danny Moder for 20 years. Together, the couple share children, Hazel, 17, and twin boys, Henry and Phinnaeus, 15.

“The life that I have built with my husband,” she continued about her dream come true. “The life that we’ve built with our children. That’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them.”

The Pretty Woman star shared that she is so into her life that she says her job is a “homemaker.”

“When I’m not working, that is my full-time job,” the Ticket to Paradise actress explained. “And it isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”

Roberts’ favorite part of her day starts early in the morning. “I love breakfast,” she said. “It’s my favorite meal. My younger boy, Henry, he’s my breakfast partner. We love our breakfast.”

The star also opened up about her ‘one of a kind’ daughter, Hazel. Who recently accompanied her father to the Cannes Film Festival. Roberts said when she called her daughter ahead of one of her big nights out with Moder, she wasn’t consumed about her looks, just being there with her father.

“Just sweet, the innocence,” she said about the moment. “She’s just with her dad it wasn’t about anything else.”

Roberts admitted that the 62 days she spent away from her family while she was in Australia filming Ticket to Paradise was tough. However, it allowed her to reconnect with them in a special way.

“I wrote a lot of letters,” she said about one of the ways she communicated with her family.

And while she could have done email, it just wasn’t the same.

“That’s kinda boring,” she said. “And you don’t get the cool stamps and it’s something Danny and I have always done. The first letter that he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day, I’ll show it to Hazel and say, ‘That’s what you’re looking for.’”