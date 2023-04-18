Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro on Co-Hosting 'DWTS': 'We Want to Make It Family Again' (Exclusive)

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars has one theme -- family!

ET recently spoke with co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, who teased their dynamic coming into the new season.

"Well, honestly, it's full circle being able to come back from being a dancer to a judge and now co-hosting with Alfonso," Julianne tells ET. "It's amazing. Honestly, it's just family again. I'm just excited. I can't wait to see everybody back on the dance floor and just get our groove on."

Last month, it was announced that Tyra Banks was leaving and Julianne was joining to co-host alongside Alfonso.

For Alfonso, who took home the mirrorball trophy during season 19, he couldn't have asked for a better partner.

"I think we are gonna be incredible together," the 51-year-old host says. "I think even from, like, hanging out and talking and feeling our energy together, we both see the show the exact same way and we wanna make it family again. Make it really just warm and everybody have a great time."

He adds, "Her knowledge of the dance and being able to be in the skybox and all of that is gonna be fantastic. And I'm just gonna have fun on the floor with Derek [Hough] and all of the other judges and our contestants. Let's just have some fun. I think people are gonna enjoy this season."

The family doesn't just stop with the hosts. Returning to the judges table are Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Last month, ET spoke with Derek, who shared his excitement about his sister's return to DWTS.

"You know, it makes sense," Derek told ET about his sister's return. "I mean, Julianne is an alum, you know. She's won the show twice. She's a part of the family, you know what I mean? And so when I heard the news too, I was like, 'That makes sense.'"

Derek also said that he has the best seat in the house at the judges' table.

"You know, honestly, I don't blame anybody who would want to sit at the judges' table," he said. "It's a pretty great job. I'm not going to lie, it's a wonderful job. I'm very honored to be in that position."

Dancing With the Stars season 32 will air this fall on Disney+