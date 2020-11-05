Julianne Hough Buys Her Mom a House for Mother’s Day: See Her Precious Reaction

Julianne Hough made this Mother's Day an unforgettable one for her mom! The 31-year-old dancer took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she bought her mom, Marriann Hough, a house in honor of the occasion.

In the clip, Marriann is seen excitedly hugging her new house's railing and tree, gushing over the home being on a hill, and expressing excitement about the rocking chairs that were placed on the front porch.

"Is this your house, mom?" Julianne asks in the video.

"It's my house!" Marriann giddily responds. "It could not be better."

Julianne also shared a photo of her mom in front of the taupe colored home with a white picket fence, where Marriann was holding a large, white bow in celebration of her gift.

The last video in the post featured the mother-daughter duo having "tangle time," where they excitedly wrapped their arms and legs around each other as they exchanged loving words.

"My Mother has given given given..... its now her time to receive 🙏🏼 Happy Mother’s Day Momma! 🏡," Julianne captioned her post.

Though they're currently quarantining separately, Julianne's husband, Brooks Laich, still celebrated his mother-in-law's special gift. "The best thing ever!!" he commented on Julianne's post.

Julianne's brother, Derek Hough, also wrote in support of their mom, commenting, "Love you momma ❤️ The care and selflessness you have shown for so many years is inspiring. You’re a light. Love you"

Also on Mother's Day, Julianne appeared on the second Disney Family Singalong, where she performed "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins. The epic performance also featured Derek and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, who sang and danced to "Step In Time" from the same musical.

Following the east coast airing of the show, Julianne shared a behind-the-scenes video of "how the sausage is made" on Instagram.

Watch the video below for more on Julianne.