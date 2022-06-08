Julie Andrews Weighs in on Doing Another 'Princess Diaries' Sequel

Julie Andrews doesn't envision herself playing Queen Clarisse Renaldi again. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 86-year-old actress reveals why she doesn't foresee returning to the world of The Princess Diaries for a third time.

"I think it would be too late to do it now. There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us," she says of director Garry Marshall, who died in 2016. "Especially [for] me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible."

While a return to Genovia likely isn't the the cards, Andrews has fond memories of working with Marshall on both the original film, which was released in 2001, and the sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which came out three years later.

"When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, 'Where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for?'" Andrews recalls. "I said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would’ve made lace and exported it, and maybe they’re famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer."

She additionally praises Marshall for his "humor and understanding of human nature," adding that he was "incredibly generous."

Andrews' hesitancy to make a third Princess Diaries film is a new development. Back in 2019, Andrews' co-star, Anne Hathaway, revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that there was a script for a third movie.

"I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it," Hathaway said at the time. "We all really want it to happen."

"It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it," she added. "It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it."

Ten months later, in an interview with ET, Andrews said there was talk about a third movie "from time to time," and noted that she'd be on board if Anne Hathaway "would like me to be."

As for the delay in the project, Andrews explained, "Think of how many years it's been since that came out. And [Hathaway's] a busy lady. And I've been a busy lady. Getting it all together... but in this magical visit, you never know."

