Jurnee Smollett and Misha Green on Honoring Michael K. Williams With Special Pins (Exclusive)

Jurnee Smollett and Misha Green paid tribute to Michael K. Williams in a special way. The Lovecraft Country star and creator wore special pins that read MKW at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, to honor their late co-star.

Green told ET's Nischelle Turner during the red carpet about the inspiration for the piece, sharing they "just wanted a little piece of something here to remind everyone and to remind us that we’re supposed to have someone here with us."

"And he is here with us," Smollett added. "He's here in spirit. I can feel him in little moments. And his work is just so profound and everything that he's done, particularly what he brought to Montrose was just so special and brave. So it's just our way of honoring him."

Smollett wore her pin in her hair, while Green had it on her sleeve.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The night, however, was also one of celebration as Smollett was nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Green, who also received two nominations, said she was "incredibly excited" for her co-star to receive the nod.

Green added that if the show won any of its nominations, the cast planned to dance "in honor of Micheal" and celebrate his joy.

"That would just be so special for us. In honor of Michael, we plan to dance because that's what he did so well," Smollett expressed. "There's something about the way Michael lived his life and the amount of joy that he brought to our lives that we want to celebrate tonight."

The five-time Emmy-nominated actor was found dead in the living room of his Brooklyn apartment on Sept. 6. He was 54. Williams was nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Lovecraft Country. In March, he took home a Critics Choice Award for the series, telling ET that he felt humbled by the win.

Meanwhile, during Sunday's red carpet, ET also spoke with Rosie Perez, who got emotional remembering the late Williams. Watch what she told ET in the video below.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.