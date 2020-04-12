Justin Bieber Calls Out 'Sad' Instagram User Who Called on Selena Gomez Fans to Insult Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is standing up against haters targeting his wife, Hailey Bieber. The singer took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to hit back against one user who was encouraging others to insult his ladylove.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth," Justin wrote. "I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face day to day."

The lengthy message came in response to a person who was trying to prompt fans of Justin's prior high-profile romance with Selena Gomez to harass Hailey and "go after her" by posting mean messages and comments during an Instagram Live.

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love most in this world. It is not right," he continued. "But I will say this -- as many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to life us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there."

Justin Bieber/Instagram

"After watching that I could easily let it steal my joy, but then I think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small," Bieber continued. "The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT."

"Life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with no friends and no real joy," the "Yummy" singer concluded.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

After Justin's remarks, Hailey posted a response as well, looking to move on from all the negativity resulting from the original post -- both toward her and the woman in the video who was encouraging fans to insult her.

"I usually stay quiet and don't acknowledge these things because I need to protect myself and my mental," she wrote. "But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad."

"I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior," she continued. "I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them noting but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to the same!!"

Hailey concluded her post with a message of forgiveness and outreach, writing, "Wishing the young woman in that video all the best. I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!"

Hailey Bieber/Instagram