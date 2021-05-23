Justin Bieber Debuts New Buzzed Haircut on Instagram

Justin Bieber is showing off a new look. The 27-year-old musician shared a selfie on Instagram Story on Sunday of his new buzzed haircut. Justin previously had locs, which had received mixed responses from fans.

Justin skipped the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. The star was nominated for five awards, including Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist and Top R&B Song for “Intentions,” which featured Quavo.

The "Peaches" singer also shared a pic of his shaved head while he was at a restaurant with his wife, Hailey. He captioned the post, "Happy Sunday."

@justinbieber/Instagram Story

Last month, the singer opened up about the couple’s marriage in an interview for GQ, explaining they look forward to making memories as a family.

"It’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life," he said. "My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that."

A source recently told ET that Justin and Hailey have “found their groove” and aren’t in a rush to have kids.

"Justin and Hailey are doing amazing and are so solid," the source said. "They've really found their groove as a married couple and are enjoying their time together."

"Hailey is super focused on her career right now and isn't in a rush to have kids. Of course they have talked about their future and building a family together someday, but both of them are busy with work right now and Hailey really wants to build up her YouTube channel," ET's source added. "The two of them are very supportive of each other."