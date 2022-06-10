Justin Bieber Has Facial Paralysis, Reveals Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis in Video Message

Justin Bieber is giving fans an update on his health after announcing earlier this week that he would have to postpone two concert dates in Toronto, Canada.

On Friday, the 28-year-old singer posted a video to Instagram, revealing that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."

"As you can probably see from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome," Justin told fans. "...As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously this is my body telling me to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain't it. I gotta get my rest on."

He concluded his post, "I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me. And I'm going to get better. I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal. ...And it's going to be OK."

Justin was supposed to perform at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday and Wednesday but announced on Instagram that he would not be able to do so.

"Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote. "My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctor's orders). To all my people love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better!"

"Due to non-COVID related illness, the Justice Tour has postponed this week's Toronto and D.C. shows," read a statement from Scotiabank Arena operator Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment on Tuesday. "Hold onto your tickets as they will be honored when the rescheduled dates are announced shortly."

This marks the third time Justin's Toronto concerts have been delayed. The first two times were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin's health scare comes just a few months after his wife, Hailey Bieber, had a fright of her own. In April, the 25-year-old model revealed that she suffered a blood clot to her brain.

Hailey's doctors categorized the clot as a Transient Ischemic Attack or TIA, which is described by the Mayo Clinic as "a temporary period of symptoms similar to those of a stroke. A TIA usually lasts only a few minutes and doesn't cause permanent damage. Often called a mini stroke, a TIA may be a warning."