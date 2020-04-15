Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart and More Take the #AllInChallenge for COVID-19 Relief

Celebrities are offering up amazing experiences to raise money for COVID-19 relief. Michael Rubin, the founder of Fanatics and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, organized the All In Challenge to give fans the chance to both win and bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and items.

One hundred percent of the money raised will go to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

Fans can enter for the chance to win a walk-on role in Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorses's upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, or a speaking role in Kevin Hart's latest flick.

Other experiences include having Justin Bieber sing "One Less Lonely Girl" at your home, shopping and making TikToks with Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, flying to Las Vegas to hang backstage with The Chainsmokers, taking a private skateboarding lesson with Tony Hawke, creating a custom love ballad with the help of Robin Thicke, enjoying a coast-to-coast day-in-the-life experience with Ryan Seacrest, and co-hosting an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In addition to providing the experience, DeGeneres donated $1 million to the cause.

On the sports side, the fundraiser is offering fans the chance to shoot a free throw in a Dallas Mavericks game, throw out the first pitch at the next World Series and design and call a play at a Philadelphia Eagles preseason game.

In addition to entering contests for as little as $10, the All in Challenge also features biddable experiences and items including attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers home opener as Tom Brady's guest, sitting in the owner's box at an MLS game with Will Ferrell, purchasing Meek Mill's Rolls-Royce Phantom, being on the cover of Sports Illustrated, golfing with Rob Lowe, taking a batting lesson with Alex Rodriguez, making wine with Dwyane Wade and many more.

To see all of the available contests and auctions, visit www.allinchallenge.com.