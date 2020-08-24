Justin Bieber Posts Pics With Newborn Niece, Dwayne Johnson Predicts When He'll be a Dad

Daddy Bieber? Justin Bieber looks like a natural in sweet new photos with his newborn niece, Iris. The one-week-old daughter of Alaia Baldwin, Hailey Bieber's older sister, got some cuddles from the 26-year-old "Intentions" singer over the weekend.

"My baby niece iris .. scroll through and witness the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow ! She’s so precious!" Justin captioned the cute shirtless pics of himself and the sweet baby girl.

Alaia was smitten, commenting, "She wuuuuuvs her uncle Justin."

Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, commented a crying emoji and praise hands.

But it was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who said what everyone was thinking. "This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021. 😉👊🏾," the father of three wrote.

Justin and Hailey have been candid in the past about their desire to have a family together, and next month they'll have been married for two years. They've also been spending lots of time together in quarantine. Despite that fact, Hailey denied that the couple had started to expand their family.

"Well, we didn't make any babies, so that's that," the 23-year-old model quipped of quarantine during a virtual panel discussion for PaleyFest LA about their YouTube docuseries, Seasons, earlier this month.

