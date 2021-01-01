Justin Bieber Trains to Be a Boxer in Romantic 'Anyone' Music Video Alongside Zoey Deutch: Watch

Justin Bieber decided to ring in the New Year inside the boxing ring! The 26-year-old musician released a moving new romantic tune, "Anyone," along with a motivational music video at midnight on New Year's Day.

In the video, the Biebs is training as a boxer, ditching his shirt to show a tattoo-free body, lifting weights and throwing punches on the beach. His No. 1 cheerleader is his fictional lady love, played by actress Zoey Deutch.

"If you ever move on without me, I need to makes sure you know/ That you are the only one I'll ever love/ Yeah you, if it's not you, it's not anyone/ Looking back on my life, you're the only good I've ever done," Bieber croons in the love song's chorus.

Bieber performed the new song during his New Year's Eve livestream concert Thursday.

“Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative," the singer said in a statement prior to the concert. "‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, is also a big fan on the song, taking to her Instagram stories to praise her man's new music.

"I love this song so so much," she wrote, adding of Justin's co-star Deutch, "Also need to just say @zoeydeutch is a gigantic ray of sunshine and so incredibly talented. You are my queen!!!"

Justin and Hailey rang in the new year together, both enjoying his show and also dressing up in their formal wear to celebrate the arrival of 2021. Hailey shared a snap of herself in a black YSL minidress with her hubby in a suit with a backwards black baseball cap, writing, "Happy New Year."

Justin also posted a pic with his wife ahead of his show looking significantly less glam, writing, "Just a couple, with matching jackets, beanies (tuques) if ur Canadian and coffee ready to bring in the new year with our friends and family!! Hope to see u there."