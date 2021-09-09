Justin Hartley Lands First Post-'This Is Us' Gig at CBS

This Is Us may have just kicked off production on the final season on Thursday, but Justin Hartley already has a new TV gig lined up.

Hartley will star in and executive produce CBS' The Never Game, a drama project with a pilot production commitment, the network announced Thursday during the summer Television Critics Association press tour. Ken Olin, who Hartley has worked closely with on This Is Us, will executive produce and direct the pilot from a script written by Michael Cooney.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jeffrey Deaver, The Never Game follows lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw (Hartley), who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement to solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

“I couldn’t be happier that The Never Game is coming to CBS, and that Colter Shaw will be brought to life on screen soon,” said Hartley in a statement. “When I read the book, I was immediately drawn to the character and the story; developing this project with Ken has been a true labor of love. Colter is going to kick some serious a**, and I can’t wait for audiences to meet him.”

Additional casting will be announced later.

As Hartley has his first post-This Is Us role set, the 44-year-old actor is gearing up to say goodbye to Kevin Pearson, the character he's played on the award-winning drama since 2016.

Ahead of filming, creator Dan Fogelman teased the final season premiere -- which will air midseason on NBC in 2022 -- blacking out part of the title and inviting fans to speculate over what the mysterious word could be. The This Is Us writers replied to Fogelman's tweet, calling the episode "a doozy."

Tomorrow. Day 1. Season 6. @NBCThisisUs. I’m directing @MiloVentimiglia & @TheMandyMoore to begin our final season. My goal is to appreciate every single day of work this year. It’s the best way I can think of to honor what an incredible experience doing this show this has been. — ken olin (@kenolin1) September 9, 2021

