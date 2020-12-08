Justin Hartley's Ex-Wife and Daughter Support Him As Chrishell Stause Split Plays Out on 'Selling Sunset'

Justin Hartley is getting some support from his ex-wife, Lindsay Hartley, and daughter, Bella, amid fan backlash over his split from Chrishell Stause. Justin suddenly filed for divorce from Chrishell last November, after two years of marriage; their breakup played out on season three of Netflix's Selling Sunset, which debuted last Friday.

"In a day when social media should be used for positivity … an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way, I’d like to join, by highlighting my appreciation for my family," Lindsay shared on Instagram on Tuesday. "Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being [an] exemplification of a solid man but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter. Simply put; for being family. We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love and generosity."

Justin and Lindsay co-starred on Passions together, and were married from 2004 to 2012. They share a 16-year-old daughter, Bella, who also expressed support for her mom and dad by reposting Lindsay's message on her Instagram Story.

Chrishell and Justin were together for six years and married for two when he filed for divorce last November, citing irreconcilable differences and listing his and Chrishell's date of separation as months before, in July, even though they had made public appearances together after that date. Selling Sunset's third season was filmed after July too.

At the time, a source told ET the couple's friends were "completely shocked by Justin filing for divorce. The couple has always been incredible, with no signs of things being on the rocks. Friends are speculating this was an impulse on Justin's side due to something that happened, and are hopeful the couple can work things out."

On Selling Sunset, Chrishell said she was blindsided by her and Justin's split, and that he ended their relationship with a text just 45 minutes before his divorce filing went public. As the This Is Us star has yet to publicly address his and Chrishell's split, viewers have just the reality star's side of the story -- and they're not happy with Justin. Fans have taken to social media slamming the actor for the way he supposedly ended things. Chrishell has seemingly enjoyed all the tweets, but also encouraged fans not to get too heated with their commentary.

In an interview with ET, Chrishell said she "really truly loved" Justin, and that "it's unfortunate the way that everything happened."

"I still had a month to go of shooting the show when this all went down," she shared. "Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh, I don't know… hopefully. It's very unfortunate and relationships are hard."

See more in the video below.