Justin Theroux's Apple TV Plus Series 'Mosquito Coast' Gets First Trailer and Premiere Date

Justin Theroux's new Apple TV+ series has a premiere date! The Mosquito Coast, based on the best-selling novel by his uncle Paul Theroux, will debut its first two episodes Friday, April 30, the streaming service announced Friday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The series, which also stars Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, follows a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

In addition to announcing the show's premiere date, Apple TV+ debuted the first look at the gripping series.

"We have a problem," Justin says in the trailer. "You know the kind of problem that you think, 'OK, first glance, that looks pretty bad? If I just sit down and think about it, I might be able to figure a way out of it'? We don't have that kind of problem. This is going to be an adventure."

Watch the official trailer for Mosquito Coast below.

During the virtual panel Friday morning, Justin said it was "one of those happy accidents" that he ended up playing the title role in an adaptation of his uncle's novel. He shared that his uncle was "thrilled" about Justin's performance after watching several episodes.

"I absolutely called my uncle Paul because it would be foolish not to to dip my cup into the well of the source material [since] he wrote it. I also have, anecdotally, an intimate knowledge of certain aspects of Allie's life as it's my suspicion -- and it's been corroborated -- that it's based loosely on certain members of our family. My grandfather, who had a certain thriftiness to him," Justin revealed. "I had several long conversations with Paul once I got the script and I started preparing the character."

Though he's seen the original 1986 movie adaptation that starred Harrison Ford, Justin shied away from rewatching the film before jumping into the project. But Justin was able to, by chance, have a conversation with Ford when they were both in Mexico City.

The seven-episode series, being described as a prequel to the novel, is executive produced by Paul, Justin and creator Neil Cross, alongside Rupert Wyatt, who also directs the first two episodes. Edward L. McDonnell will also executive produce, along with Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen of Veritas Entertainment Group.

The Mosquito Coast premieres April 30 on Apple TV+. New episodes will drop every Friday.

Justin joins ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the streaming service. Her series, The Morning Show, is currently filming its second season.

