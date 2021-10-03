Kacey Musgraves Bares All In Powerful 'Justified' Performance on 'Saturday Night Live'

Kacey Musgraves is paying tribute to Jenny Curran. The songstress took to the Saturday Night Live stage during the season 47 premiere in a seemingly nude homage to the tempestuous Forrest Gump character.

Musgraves appeared seated on a stool, covered only by her guitar as she delivered a gorgeous performance of her single "Justified," off her new album, Star-Crossed.

The number itself was a beautiful rendition of the emotional single, and Musgraves gave the illusion of baring her soul, and herself, with some well-designed lighting and stage blocking.

Rocking a pair of cowboy boots, it was a striking and memorable appearance for the country singer, who previously made her SNL musical guest debut back in 2018, ahead of the release of her album Golden Hour.

Many fans commented on the similarity between her SNL performance and the nude guitar-strumming scene from the Oscar-winning 1994 film.

However, Musgraves herself confirmed that Robin Wright's Jenny was the inspiration on Twitter, before taking the stage.

For her second number of the night, Musgraves donned a tan and yellow plaid top and jeans for a contemplative performance of "camera roll."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.