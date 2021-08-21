Kacey Musgraves' New Love Cole Schafer Fawns Over Her in Romantic 33rd Birthday Post

Kacey Musgraves is feeling the birthday love.

The country singer's love, Cole Schafer, celebrated her 33rd birthday by fawning over her in a romantic post. The writer shared four black-and-white photos, which included a selfie, a Polaroid of Musgraves, and one snap of them cuddling in bed.

"Here’s to you looking to your right when you stepped into F***. Here’s to you writing me back. Here’s to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can’t keep my hands out of," he penned, on Saturday. "Here’s to your aesthetic and your art being a close second to your heart. Here’s to you making it through thirty-two and here’s to you making history in thirty-three. It’s been so damn pretty falling for you, Kacey."

The birthday girl replied to Schafer's post, writing, "Sweet angel boo. Life is so much prettier with you in it."

Additionally, as fans anxiously await the "Butterflies" singer's new album, Schafer shared his thoughts on her new music.

"Also, I’ve listened to her new album 3x through and that s**t f**ks," he exclaimed in the comments section.

Musgraves and Schafer were first linked in June. He confirmed there was something between the two when he posted a Polaroid of a smiling Musgraves sitting on his lap and kissing him on the cheek.

"I’m trying like hell not to write about her," Schafer captioned his post, which he also shared on his Instagram Story alongside The National's track, "This Is the Last Time."

Musgraves commented on the pic with a black heart emoji and also reposted the pic to her Instagram.

The social media post came shortly after the two were spotted hugging and holding hands as they strolled around New York City.

Musgraves was previously married to fellow country singer Ruston Kelly for nearly four years. They filed for divorce in July 2020. In a cover story for ELLE in May, the GRAMMY winner opened up about how the COVID-19 pandemic made her question her marriage.

"I could have coasted for another couple of years," she said of her marriage, noting that she was "just not paying attention to my feelings or not really dealing with some things."

