Kaia Gerber Posts Nude Selfie in Honor of Her 19th Birthday

Kaia Gerber celebrated turning a year old in her birthday suit! The model, and daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, posted a black-and-white photo of herself laying on the floor nude and only wearing a pair of patent thigh-high boots in honor of her 19th birthday.

"nineteen," she simply captioned the shot on Thursday. The photograph was shot by photographers Luigi and Iango for the September issue of Vogue Japan. Fans and friends raved over the sexy snap, as well as wished her a happy birthday.

Crawford, on her end, also sent her daughter a birthday message, posting a throwback pic of her little girl in a Princess Aurora costume.

"Happy birthday to my not so little princess! Wishing you health and happiness and the confidence to be the highest version of yourself," the 54-year-old supermodel wrote. "So proud of the woman you are becoming! 😘🎂💐 👑."

Gerber, meanwhile, made headlines this week after she and Jacob Elordi were snapped out together at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Tuesday night.

The model and the 23-year-old Kissing Booth 2 star arrived at the restaurant at 9 p.m. and left two hours later. Gerber kept it casual in a black top, jeans and boots, as she carried her dog while wearing a mask. Meanwhile, Elordi also wore a mask and sported a Bug's Bunny T-shirt, jeans and sneakers.

According to an eyewitness, the two left together in Elordi's Range Rover and went to her home.

Late last year, Gerber was linked to Pete Davidson. They split in January. For more on Gerber, watch the video below.