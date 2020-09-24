Kaitlyn Bristowe Gets an MRI and Shares Update on Her 'DWTS' Journey

Kaitlyn Bristowe is taking it day by day amid her ankle injury. The former Bachelorette took to Instagram Story on Thursday to share that she was about to get an MRI after she hurt herself while rehearsing for her Dancing With the Stars performance earlier this week.

Bristowe explained that she was "feeling so anxious" before her appointment, while also sharing an update on how her week has been going.

"Getting the MRI right now. Yesterday was kind of a write off for me because I was just in pain and kept my foot elevated and just did nothing all day yesterday," Bristowe wrote. "I don't want to seem like a baby because I know so many people go through injuries on this show, and battle through, and that's what I want to do. But i just want to keep everyone posted."

She also posted a photo of herself in her hospital gown, writing, "Please don't get claustrophobic."

Instagram Story

Following the MRI, she returned home and did some red light therapy for her foot. Bristowe added that she would go rehearse later that evening with a brace on "and just try and pick up the choreography because I only have three days now to learn this dance. So wish me luck there."

The reality star performed through the injury on this week's DWTS. ET's Lauren Zima spoke with her and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, after their leaderboard-topping foxtrot earned them a 22/30, the highest score of the night.

"It was a little sore at first. We had a couple of rehearsals and I had to take off my heel and I stepped on my bare foot and I was like, 'Oh no.' I could not put weight on it," Bristowe recalled of the first sign of injury. "I just broke into tears and I went straight to physical therapy."

Bristowe and her team were determined to do "everything we could" to get her on the ballroom floor.

"I wrapped it and I saw a doctor. I was lucky enough to get cortisone shots and that is how I was able to get out there and do what I had to do," she said.

As for what she's going to do if it appears she's broken her foot? Bristowe told ET that she'd "dance on a broken ankle" if the MRI results aren't positive, and wasn't "going to worry about that until it happens."

"I know I live in the moment, that is part of who I am. Right now I am really happy about the dance we just did and tomorrow we will get answers," she said at the time. "I feel like I am supposed to be here, so I have positive thoughts."

"I will probably go home and realize the pain my ankles are in and cry, but I feel a lot of gratitude," she added. "Artem is so supportive and sweet and always making sure I feel my best before going out there and performing. I am just trying to get really solid rest tonight."

See more in the video above.