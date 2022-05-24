Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make First Public Appearance as a Couple

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey didn't hide their newly minted romance on Monday as they made their first public appearance as a couple. The duo smiled as they sat hand-in-hand in the audience to watch producer Greg Berlanti receive his coveted star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

The 36-year-old actress -- who works as a producer on The Flight Attendant alongside Berlanti -- beamed as she leaned into Pelphrey's chest, wearing a floral outfit with oversized sunglasses. Pelphrey sported navy blue, which complemented her ensemble.

Cuoco later shared images from the special day on her Instagram Stories, including one where she smiled while holding Pelphrey's face. "SWEETIE," the photo read.

The outing comes just weeks after Cuoco and the 39-year-old Ozark actor confirmed their relationship with sweet Instagram posts. "Life lately ♥️🌲 🐾 💫 ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,'" Cuoco captioned a series of images that showed how she's been spending her time with Pelphrey.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Ozark star, meanwhile, penned a lengthy tribute to Cuoco in a post of his own, which included two adorable Polaroid pics.

"But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day," he wrote. "Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.” - from Noah’s wall- 1/31/04."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cuoco responded to Pelphrey's post, writing, "My ❤️." Since then, the couple has continued to share intimate moments of their life together on Instagram.

While Cuoco is clearly happy in her new relationship, the actress -- who has been married twice before -- won't be heading down the aisle again. The Big Bang Theory alum spoke to Glamour in April about how a third marriage is not in the cards for her.

"I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership, but I will never get married again," she explained. "Absolutely not."

"I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship," she added. "We’ve all been there where you think, Oh my God, I'm never going to meet someone else. And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it. The minute that I agree to let it go, someone else magical comes into my life. So I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I'm not someone that wants to be by myself."

Cuoco was married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, and Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021.

Cuoco and Cook announced their split in September 2021. In a statement to ET at the time, the former spouses shared, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another," and added that they "realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."