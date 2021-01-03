Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Her Golden Globes Loss With Epic At-Home Party

It's Kaley Cuoco's party and she'll eat pizza and cake if she wants to! The 35-year-old Flight Attendant star took her Golden Globes loss in stride on Sunday night.

Cuoco -- along with stylist Brad Goreski, her husband, Karl Cook, and sister and co-star, Brianna Cuoco -- had a blast during the at-home, virtual ceremony, sharing videos of themselves getting camera ready.

The occasion marked Cuoco's first-ever Golden Globes nomination, but she didn't seem to mind that Schitt's Creek star, Catherine O'Hara, nabbed the trophy over her.

"Congratulations, Catherine O'Hara. You are a queen, an icon and I'll happily lose to you any single day," Cuoco said in a smiling video on her Instagram Stories. "It has been an honor. I am so happy for you. You should have gotten one of these ages ago! Love you, girl."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Stories

But just because Cuoco isn't a sore loser doesn't mean she didn't have a glamorous pity party.

The Big Bang Theory alum sat down on the floor in her stunning strapless Oscar de la Renta gown and kicked off her heels to eat some pizza, cake, and drink champagne.

"I would like to thank...never mind !!😝🥂🎉 🍕" she jokingly captioned the hilarious pic.

The actress later changed into a tie-dye hoodie (a la Jason Sudeikis) as she and Cook had fun eating a cake with Cuoco's face on it. Cuoco jokingly declared, "How dare you!" and fake slapped her husband after he took a big bite out of her face.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Stories

Earlier in the weekend, Cuoco shared a tearful video of herself after Cook surprised her by coming home from an equestrian event to be by her side for the awards show.

"I can't believe you got me so good. I can't believe you did that. These are tears by the way," she said, referencing her tear-covered shirt. "I'm so glad you're here."

Cook also shared some love for his wife on Sunday night via Instagram by posting a photo of her getting ready for the award show, writing, "DAMN!!! Why did you decide to marry me! @kaleycuoco you’re the most amazing woman ever! Congratulations, here we go golden globes!"

To see Cuoco's emotional reaction to her Globes nomination, watch the clip below.