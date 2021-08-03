Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Losing the Literal Shirt Off Her Back After 2021 Critics Choice Loss

Kaley Cuoco lost more than a trophy at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards. The 35-year-old Flight Attendant star was up for the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award during the annual event, but did not come out victorious.

After Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Haranabbed the honor instead of her, Cuoco took to Instagram to joke about the impact losing the award had.

In the hilarious pic, Cuoco is surrounded by four members of her team who are ripping off her shirt, wiping off her eye makeup, and attempting to pull her hair out of her head.

"Apparently, losers don’t get to keep anything!" Cuoco quipped in the caption.

Last month, Cuoco lost the equivalent Golden Globes award to O'Hara, and marked the moment on Instagram in a hilarious way.

In that shot, Cuoco, with her hair askew and some of her extensions pulled out, held a bottle of champagne in one hand and a slice of pizza in the other as she sat on the ground surrounded by other junk food.

"I would like to thank...never mind!!" she captioned the pic.

