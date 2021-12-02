Kaley Cuoco Says She Doesn't Feel 'Totally OK' on Her Birthday 3 Months After Karl Cook Split

Kaley Cuoco wants her fans to know that it's OK not to feel OK sometimes. The 36-year-old actress celebrated her birthday this week, just three months after announcing her split from husband Karl Cook.

Cuoco took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a selfie with her horse, and writing, "Sometimes it's OK to not feel totally OK. Even on ur bday. I have the greatest fam and friends that there ever was..."

She followed that post up with one of herself getting a nuzzle from another horse, adding, "A quick stop by the barn for some magical pony kisses always helps."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Stories

Kaley Cuoco/ Instagram Stories

Things seemed to being looking up for Cuoco as the week went on, as she and a group of pals visited Disneyland to celebrate her special day.

The Flight Attendant star snapped several photos of herself at the theme park in sparkly mouse ears and a Cruella shirt, posing with her friends, including her co-star, Zosia Mamet, and her sister and collaborator, Briana Cuoco.

Kaley Cuoco/ Instagram Story

Kaley Cuoco/ Instagram Story

Kaley Cuoco/ Instagram Story

Back in September, Cuoco and Cook announced in a joint statement that they were ending their marriage after three years.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the exes said at the time. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

Their statement continued, "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."