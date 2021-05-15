Kamala Harris 'So Proud' of Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff After College Graduation

Kamala Harris is one proud Momala. The vice president of the United States took to Instagram on Saturday to share her congratulations to stepdaughter Ella Emhoff after her graduation.

The 21-year-old graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City, though she's already kicked off her career. The budding designer is selling her own knit pieces and recently signed with IMG Models.

"Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation," Harris captioned a photo of herself with Ella. "I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Love, Momala."

Harris' husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, also shared a note celebrating his daughter's big accomplishment.

"My darling Ella, we are such proud parents! We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future," he wrote. "And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations!

"Our baby girl Ella. Now a Parson’s School graduate!" Ella's mom, Kerstin Emhoff, wrote on Instagram. "So proud. 🎓❤️."

In a 2019 essay for Elle, Harris wrote that after she and Doug married, Ella and her brother Cole decided that "stepmom" didn't fit and instead called her "Momala." Harris also said she has a good relationship with the kids' mom, Kerstin, writing in her essay, "We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional."

