Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman Jr.'s Girlfriend Goes into Labor Ahead of the Super Bowl

Mecole Hardman Jr. is having a Super Bowl baby! The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, went into labor ahead of the big game.

Hardman tweeted on Sunday at 2:40 a.m., "OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀." Gordon also posted a Boomerang on her Instagram Story of her in an ambulance.

Hardman isn't scheduled to play during the Super Bowl, since he was placed on injured reserve on Feb. 6 due to a pelvic injury. The couple announced they were pregnant in October with a gender reveal party, sharing that they were expecting a baby boy.

OMG HER WATER BROKE 👀👀👀 — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile, Hardman isn't the only player expecting a Super Bowl baby. Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce said his wife, Kylie, was bringing her OB to the Super Bowl given that she's 38 weeks pregnant, on his and his brother, Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights. Jason is already a dad to daughters Wyatt, 3, and Elliotte, 22 months, and is expecting another girl.

"That could be the Super Kelce Bowl... If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason joked, referring to him and his brother already making Super Bowl history as the first brothers to face off against each other on opposing teams.

