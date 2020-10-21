Kanye West Celebrates Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday With Throwback Engagement Pic

Kanye West has been a big part of Kim Kardashian West's life over the past decade, and on Wednesday, the 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter to celebrate his wife's 40th birthday, with a throwback photo from their 2013 engagement.

"Been doing empty stadiums," he captioned the kissing photo of the pair inside the empty San Francisco Giants' AT&T Park. "Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much."

It's been a year of highs and lows for the couple, who share four children -- North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

In recent months, the pair has been spending more time together, with their family and on date nights.

"The couple has been spending a lot of quality time together with their kids and family," a source told ET of the spouses earlier this month. "They've been trying to spend time in places that are slower or more calm like Colorado so they can enjoy their time without worrying about paparazzi or fans interrupting."

Kanye wasn't the only loved one to share birthday well-wishes with the reality star.

Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, posted a series of pics with the KKW Beauty founder on Instagram, writing, "My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I have admired. Still do and always will. Your determination, ambition, grace, ethics, your eagerness to make a change, I can go on and on. You do it all with poise. You are a glamorous super woman in my eyes!! I’m not sure how you do it and yet you make everything look so seamless."

Momager Kris Jenner also posted some precious childhood photos of Kim, writing, "Thank you for always being there for us and for every single precious moment and memory we make. I love you so so much, it’s impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do."

As if that wasn't enough, the family also put together a tribute video of well-wishes. Scott Disick was among those featured, telling Kim, "I can't even believe how much you've accomplished over these years. You've surpassed anything I could have dreamed. You are one of the most inspiring women I know."

