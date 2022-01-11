Kanye West Is Being So Public With Julia Fox Romance to Make Kim Kardashian Jealous, Source Says

As things seemingly heat up between Kanye West and Julia Fox, a source says there might be more to the romance than the 44-year-old rapper just trying to move beyond his relationship with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West.

"Kanye and Julia are having a good time hanging out and getting to know each other better. They're both creative and think outside of the box," a source tells ET. "Kanye is trying to make Kim jealous by being very public with Julia. He is trying to make a point. Julia thinks Kanye is really cool and is also just enjoying the ride while it lasts."

The Donda rapper recently spent an evening in New York City with the 31-year-old actress that became a full-on photo shoot and artistic production shared by Interview Magazine. An eyewitness told ET that West and the 31-year-old actress had dinner at Carbone in New York City's Greenwich Village on Tuesday night and left the Italian restaurant just before midnight. The dinner was after the two reportedly saw the Broadway production of Slave Play.

West arranged the coverage without the Uncut Gems expecting it, but Fox had nothing but good things to say about the night she described as a "real Cinderella moment."

"I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" Fox added. "Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

"Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them... [he] thinks it will be easier to co-parent with Kim if they live close to each other," a source told ET as to why Kanye purchased the residence close to Kim and their children, 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

In addition to being near his children, the source adds that West "also still wants to win [Kim] back."

"Kanye believes he still has a chance," says the source. "Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy."

Fox is no stranger to her new beau's wife; not only have fans unearthed photos of the actress modeling clothing from Kardashian's SKIMS brand, but she is an admitted fan of the Kardashian family's reality series.

During a December episode of her Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits with co-host Niki Takesh, Fox mentioned being a "die-hard" fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, discussing Kardashian and West's divorce and the SKIMS founder's subsequent moving on with the Saturday Night Live star.

"I'm gonna miss Keeping Up," she said about the reality series coming to an end. "I've been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in like 2007, when watching it was embarrassing. [We are] like die-hard, O.G. [fans of the show]. ... I, like, wanted them to be my family."

Similarly to West and Fox's relationship, a source told ET that "Kim is just going with the flow," when it comes to spending time with Davidson.

"[She] has such a great time with Pete. He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor," the source added. "Kim thinks Pete is super sexy and likes how he knows so much about comedy, since that is a world she doesn't know as much about... they are spending so much time together, and things are really good right now."

But when it comes to rekindling things with her ex, Kardashian doesn't seem to be on the same page as West. Last month, the 41-year-old reality star filed docs stating that her marriage to West was unsalvageable. The docs also emphasized Kardashian's desire to "bifurcate the issue of marital status from the remaining issues to be heard in this matter, and to terminate the parties’ marital status."

The court date for their divorce hearing is set for March 22. Watch the video below for more on West and Kardashian's respective romances.