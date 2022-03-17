Kanye West Takes Son Saint to Basketball Game Amid Instagram Suspension

Amid the ongoing drama between Kanye "Ye" West and his ex, Kim Kardashian, the 44-year-old rapper enjoyed a night out on Wednesday with his and Kim's 6-year-old son, Saint, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, where they saw the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics.

The father-son duo were twinning in matching black rain boots, dark jeans, black hoodies, and black leather jackets. The two sat courtside, sharing snacks and talking as they watched the Celtics defeat the Warriors, 110 to 88.

According to an eyewitness, Kanye was talking to Saint about the game, and the little guy was super excited to meet Celtics’ star Jaylen Brown. Kanye also greeted some ESPN commentators at the game.

The outing came shortly after Kanye was suspended from posting on Instagram for 24 hours following a series of posts that Meta, the parent company of Instagram, deemed violated its policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying. Kanye's Meta-imposed Instagram break came after his attacks on Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley and a racial slur-filled rant against The Daily Show's Trevor Noah.

Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

Many of Kanye's posts have involved his frustrations over how his children are being raised and his claims that Kim is controlling when he gets to see them. Prior to his Instagram suspension, Kanye posted a photo of what he said was his and Kim's 8-year-old daughter, North’s, backpack, which included a pin of him, Kim and an alien. “This was on my daughter's backpack when I was 'allowed' to see her last week,” he wrote. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

Kim took to the comments to ask her ex to change his tune. “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,” the comment from her verified Instagram account read.

A source recently told ET that Kanye is looking to put a formal custody agreement in place for his and Kim's four children.

"Kanye has told his lawyer he wants a more formal custody agreement with Kim. The two currently have nothing in place, but Kim has the kids, and Kanye is allowed to see them whenever he wants, within reason," the source said. "Kanye feels he’s not been getting enough time with his children and if his lawyer can’t work something out with Kim will go to court.”