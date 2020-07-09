Kanye West Walks on Water During Sunday Service With Joel Olsteen: Watch

Kanye West took his Sunday service to the next level this weekend. The "Jesus Walks" rapper set out to recreate the Bible story of when Jesus Christ and his disciple, Peter, walked on water.

Kanye, 43, held both sunrise and sunset services in Fayetteville, Georgia, and during the sunset service, he seemingly walked across a pond with his 7-year-old daughter, North, and 4-year-old son, Saint. The choir at the service also participated in the "walking on water" visual, and congregated in the middle of the pond to perform gospel songs, including Kanye's "Ultralight Beam."

Lakewood Church senior pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen also gave a sermon during the service, which was attended by Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, her pal, La La Anthony, Monica Denise, and 2 Chainz. The event had a total of 150 guests and is said to have followed COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Kim later posted photos from the event, showcasing the choir's performance in the middle of the body of water.

#KanyeWest and other members in Sunday Service seen walking on water pic.twitter.com/FbWEQm3CWx — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 7, 2020

The mother of four also supported her husband last month when she attended another one of his Sunday services in Wyoming.

A source told ET prior to the event that the couple was continuing to put their careers on hold in order to prioritize their marriage and family.

"Kim and Kanye have put a lot on hold professionally to be together with their family," the source said. "...[They] love one another and want to work on saving their marriage."

For more on what's been going on with the power couple, check out the video below.