Kara Keough Mourns Death of Father Matt Weeks After Son Died in Childbirth

Kara Keough is mourning the death of her father just weeks after suffering another devastating loss.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to her father, former Oakland A's pitcher Matt Keough, who died at age 64. The news comes less than a month after Kara's son, McCoy, died in childbirth.

"Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now," Kara wrote alongside a slideshow of sweet throwback images of herself with her dad. "Xoxo, Hammerhead."

Kara's mother, Jeana -- who recently finalized her divorce from Matt 15 years after their split -- also honored him on Instagram.

Shane Keough, Jeana and Matt's oldest child, wrote, "My favorite place was always on your shoulders. It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders. It wasn’t always perfect but I wouldn’t change it for the world. You taught me more than you’ll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine. Till I see you again - I love dad."

The Keough family was devastated by the death of Kara's newborn son last month, on April 6.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Kara revealed soon after her baby boy McCoy's tragic death. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

