Karol G and Anuel AA Film Music Video for New Song 'Follow' While in Quarantine

Karol G and Anuel AA have found a way to keep busy while staying inside!

The 29-year-old Colombian singer and the 27-year-old Puerto Rican rapper proudly released their new song, "Follow," on Thursday along with a music video. The duo revealed that they recorded the single and filmed the video while quarantining in Miami, Florida.

The music video gives a glimpse into Karol and Anuel's life while self-distancing, as they sing about how simply hitting "follow" on someone on social media can make an impact -- a flirty impact.

"While at home under quarantine, we couldn’t stop making music," Karol told fans. "We wanted to create a song that was cool and fresh for our fans with a video that shows how we are overcoming the reality that we are all going through. We are thinking of all of our fans out there and hope you’re staying safe and healthy during this time."

In addition to putting out new music, Karol is giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic by donating funds to 600 families who were affected by the outbreak, in partnership with Corporación Cambiando Mentes, Fundación Cathy Salguero and La Red de Antioquia Provida.

These two are also able to keep busy with wedding planning! Here's what Anuel recently told ET were his nuptial must-haves: