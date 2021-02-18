Kate Chastain Exits 'Bravo's Chat Room'

Kate Chastain has exited Bravo's Chat Room. ET has learned that the former Below Deck star is parting ways with the TV show and will no longer appear as co-host or serve as executive producer of the series, which she helped create.

Summer House star Hannah Berner, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams and The Real Housewives of Potomac OG Gizelle Bryant will continue to host the show as a trio. E! was first to report the news.

"It started as a six-episode, two-week run and just keeps extending," a source close to production tells ET. "They're now up to 42 episodes and none of the cast was expecting that!"

Bravo had just renewed Chat Room, which is shot virtually from its panelists' homes, for an additional 13 episodes. Williams had celebrated the news in an Instagram post, congratulating just Berner and Bryant in the caption, which tipped off fans that Chastain was no longer a part of the program.

Chastain sat out a couple of recent episodes before making her exit official. She also appears on the network's Below Deck spinoff, Below Deck: Galley Talk, which already completed filming for its run.

However, expect to see more of Chastain in the future. A separate source tells ET this does not mean the end of her relationship with Bravo. The network is still interested in working with her on potential future projects.

ET spoke with Chastain last month, where she said she would consider returning to Below Deck under one condition.

"I have an idea of how this is going to work," she told ET over video chat, alongside fellow Below Deck alum Josiah Carter. "Josiah, I think you should be chief stew next season, and I would come back to be the third stew."

"You're down in the laundry hiding. I'd just be down there with my music saying, 'Hey, guys…'" she noted. "You get to be part of it with zero responsibility. When you’re third stew, you don’t realize how wonderful life is."

