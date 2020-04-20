Kate Hudson Gets a Social Distancing Parade for Her Birthday and Is Moved to Tears

Kate Hudson's birthday was full of love! The actress turned 41 on Sunday, and despite social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus, she got no shortage of well-wishes from family and friends.

Hudson started her day with breakfast in bed alongside her three kids -- Ryder, 16, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 1 -- and her beau, Danny Fujikawa, which she said was her "favorite birthday present."

She also had a tasty treat in a totally personalized birthday cake.

The celebration continued with a surprise, social-distanced car "parade party," where friends and family gathered from their own vehicles to mark the occasion.

"[It] made my heart burst and yes I cried," Hudson wrote of the parade.

Hudson's family and friends also celebrated her birthday on social media, with her mom, Goldie Hawn, writing, "I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you."

"You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll," she added. "And look at you now! I’m so proud!"

Jennifer Aniston also sent "lots of love" and lamented, "wish I could squeeze you today."

Fergie, Rachel Zoe and Chelsea Handler also sent birthday wishes to Hudson.

"I felt so much love today and I just want you guys all to know that all of your birthday wishes were seen and felt and it made my day," Hudson said on her Instagram Story. "So thank you."