Kate Hudson Reveals If Her Kids Will Follow Her Into the Entertainment Industry (Exclusive)

It seems Kate Hudson's kids might continue on in the family business. While discussing her new show, Truth Be Told, in a new interview with ET's Lauren Zima, Hudson revealed that she sees her oldest child following in her acting footsteps.

"Oh man, I hate to say yes, but I'm going to say yes. Yeah, especially Ryder," she shared of her 17-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Chris Robinson.

"And Bing... he's just like, a numbers guy and he's got stocks. He's really into stocks," Hudson added of the 10-year-old, whose dad is Matt Bellamy. "He loves trading stocks, it's what he wanted for his birthday. He's 10, so I was saying by the time he's 12, he'll be handling my portfolio."

In addition to Ryder and Bing, Hudson is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Rani, whom she shares with partner Danny Fujikawa. The little one has brought a "completely different dynamic" to the family, the actress gushed.

"She's really special," Hudson raved. "She's just this loving, funny -- she's hilarious, oh my god -- and she likes to be funny. You know, she's goofy."

"But I was saying earlier, I think that when you get older and you've had kids... you kind of soak in those moments a little bit more... maybe a little more intensive," she continued. "It's those moments that I just cherish."

While it seems Rani may have inherited Hudson's comedic chops, the mom of three is flexing different muscles in season 2 of Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told. The crime series, starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer, marks Hudson's first major TV acting role. The sophomore season will see podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) on another puzzling murder case.

"It starts with Octavia obviously... and I'm just a massive fan," Hudson explained of what inspired her to join the series. "And you get to a certain point in your career where you're like, 'I just want to work with great people.'"

"So, when I heard about this and had the opportunity, I was very excited to jump on board. And then of course I read it," she said, calling her character so much "fun" to play.

Spencer, meanwhile, said she's "always been a fan of Kate's."

"I mean, she burst on the scene and has been doing this since she was a kid, so it's hard not to know and love her," she expressed. "But we just really hit it off."

"Chemistry is not something that you can fabricate, and I just respect her as an actress," Spencer noted. "And we had so much fun getting to know each other and really unpacking these characters together that I think it becomes a once-in-a-lifetime thing to be on a set surrounded by people that you respect and with material that you love. And I'm really holding this very close to my heart because I feel grateful."

Season 2 of Truth Be Told premieres Aug. 20 on Apple TV+.