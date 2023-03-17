Kate Middleton and Prince William Go Green for St. Patrick's Day Parade -- See Their Festive Looks

Kate Middleton and Prince William are going green! On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot, England.

The royals both wore shamrocks, with Kate displaying her special brooch on her teal Catherine Walker & Co coat dress, which perfectly matched her hat and heels. As for William, his shamrocks were front-and-center on his military hat.

Also during the parade, William and Kate posed with those in the Irish Guards and gave speeches.

The parade marked a new royal role for Kate. She is now the new honorary Colonel of the regiment, which was recently given by King Charles III. William previously held the position, but became the equivalent for the Welsh Guards to go with his Prince of Wales title.

"On this, my 13th and final St Patrick’s Day as Colonel, not only am I saddened that I’ll likely fail once again to finish a pint of Guinness… but I am also sad that I won’t in future see more of you, the families, whose unwavering support enables these outstanding men and women to do what they do," William told the crowd. "I may be stepping aside, but in Colonel Catherine you have a committed, focused, and already incredibly loyal 11th Colonel."

He added, "As you serve together over the years ahead, know that I will continue to watch you, with huge pride in having been one of you."

For her speech, Kate expressed what an honor it is to be stepping into the role. "I really couldn't be prouder to stand in front of you here today. It really is a true honor to be your Colonel. I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to champion you in all you do – this is a responsibility I do not take lightly," she said. "I look forward to spending more time with you and your families, seeing your commitment to duty and service in all you do. Before I close, however, I want to thank Colonel William. He has always talked about his fierce pride for this Regiment. I know he will continue to support us all in the work we do."

The mother of three concluded, "Finally, I would like to wish you all, a very happy St. Patrick's Day."

And the holiday wouldn't be complete without the royals sipping a pint of Guinness beer.

