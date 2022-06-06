Kate Middleton and Prince William Poke Fun at Prince Louis' Platinum Jubilee Behavior

Prince Louis' parents are poking fun at him for his antics. Following the conclusion of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their shared Twitter account to reflect on the weekend's festivities -- and their 4-year-old son's viral moments.

The couple also shares Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

"What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," the couple wrote, alongside photos from the weekend.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership," the thread continued. "From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

William and Kate concluded with a cheeky reference to their youngest child, writing, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀"

Louis first made headlines over the weekend, when he made a series of faces on the balcony at Thursday's Trooping the Colour. He covered his ears and screamed as planes flew overhead, and made silly faces throughout the event.

Then, during Sunday's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Louis once again stole the show, this time alongside his mom. In photos from the event, Louis stuck out his tongue, covered his mom's mouth, and repeatedly made goofy faces at her.

The young royal also showed his sweet side, cuddling up to Kate at several points throughout the afternoon.

During the celebration's big finale, Louis also spent time with his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his dad, alternating between the men's laps when he wasn't next to his mom.

The Platinum Jubilee was put on in honor of Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. Watch the video below for more on the weekend's celebrations.