Kate Middleton and Prince William Stun on Royal Date Night

Prince William and Kate Middleton's date nights are unlike anyone else's -- that's because theirs all but requires a runway.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked absolutely stunning as they attended the Royal Variety Performance in London on Thursday night. William looked quite dapper in his dark blue velvet tuxedo, almost as if he had just stepped right out of the pages of British GQ.

But while William pulled off the James Bond-esque attire, there's no denying the spotlight belonged to Kate, who once again turned heads in her shimmering emerald gown by Jenny Packham. She previously wore the dress during the couple's tour of Pakistan in 2019.

Getty

The event — featuring performances by Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, James Blunt and Elvis Costello — helps the Royal Variety Charity, which "strives to support all those, both young and old, who've worked on the stage, in the wings, in front of a camera, or behind it, as well as all those who have spent their lives working in the numerous support industries dedicated to entertainment." The annual event raises money to support these entertainers throughout the U.K. who have fallen on hard times.

The charity, established in 1908, also owns and manages a residential and nursing care home for elderly entertainers in need. Her Majesty The Queen is sole Patron.

Other performances at the event included numbers from the cast of Moulin Rouge, Matilda, the Musical and Cirque du Soleil. The royal couple had previously enjoyed an outing at Royal Albert Hall when they attended the premiere of No Time To Die back in September.