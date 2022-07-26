Kate Moss Says She Felt 'Vulnerable and Scared' During Famous Calvin Klein Photo Shoot With Mark Wahlberg

Kate Moss is opening up about her experience during her Calvin Klein ad debut in 1992 with Mark Wahlberg, saying she "completely" felt objectified, but also "vulnerable" and scared."

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs show, the 48-year-old model was asked by host Lauren Laverne about the famous campaign that launched her to stardom, and Moss said she "had not very good memories" while recalling what it was like to work with the actor then known as the rapper Marky Mark.

"He was very macho and it was all about him," she recalled. "He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model."

The ad, which ran in commercials and in print all over the world, featured Moss pressing her bare breasts against his chest in a number of poses. But while that campaign proved to be the start of a long relationship with the famed underwear designer, Moss says leading up to it brought on "severe anxiety."

"I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot," she said. "For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed."

Then, during the photo shoot, Moss says she was uneasy, to say the least, about the experience. When asked if she felt objectified, Moss replied, "Yeah, completely. And vulnerable and scared."

She added that "they played on my vulnerability," and the fact that she was "young" and "innocent" is something that "Calvin loved," she said.

It's not the first time Moss has opened up about the ordeal. Back in 2012, Moss told Vanity Fair she "had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18, when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and [photographer] Herb Ritts."

Moss said she didn't feel like herself "at all" heading into the shoot. She added, "I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn't like it. I couldn't get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die."

She recalled going to the doctor, whom she said prescribed her Valium, but photographer Francesca Sorrenti advised her against taking Valium.

For his part, Wahlberg addressed the matter in a March 2020 interview with The Guardian, whose reporter asked the actor if he ever made up with Moss after she made her feelings known in the Vanity Fair story.

"I never really had a problem with Kate, did I?" the actor responded.

When told Moss said she hated the photo shoot and that she had a terrible time, Wahlberg seemed unaware about the interview, much less that she said she felt like she was going to die as a result of the photo shoot.

"I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. Kind of doing my thing," Wahlberg told The Guardian. "I wasn't very ... worldly, let's say that. But I've seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries."