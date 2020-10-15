Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $200 on the Lauryn Camera Bag

Even though the buzz of Amazon Prime Day is wearing off, there are still deals to be had for online shoppers. Today at the Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale shop, the Deal of the Day is a $200 markdown on the Lauryn Camera Bag.

This perfectly sized crossbody is available in eight solid colors and prints, all of which we adore. An excellent on-the-go bag in a classic style, it makes the perfect gift for those already on top of their holiday shopping. The front and back pockets will keep your belongings organized, and the top zip closure ensures nothing spills out while you're running errands. Originally $259, the Lauryn Camera Bag is on sale today only for $59.

Be sure to check out more deals at the Surprise Sale site with additional handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories up to 75% off through Oct. 20. All sales are final. Currently, the website is offering free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. Plus, the regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section and the newest arrivals.