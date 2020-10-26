Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 60% Off for 3 Days Only

Holiday shopping -- and holiday saving -- is on at Kate Spade New York, for just a few days!

Through Oct. 28, score up to 60% off a wide variety of styles already on sale from the popular women's designer. This month's sale on sale includes handbags, wallets, clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories and home decor. All you have to do is enter promo code EARLYBIRD at checkout; note that all sales are final.

No matter who you're shopping for, the perfect stylish gift can be found at Kate Spade -- think: a zip-up backpack for someone who's always on the go, chic dresses for your friend who's back in the office, a leather wallet for your well-organized mom and more.

Plus, don't forget about the separate Kate Spade Surprise Sale shop, where the entire site is up to 75% off through Nov. 14! Check out their Deal of the Day section to find savings of hundreds (and hundreds) of dollars on beautiful handbags, bundles and other Kate Spade pieces.

Shop all Kate Spade sale items and see more of our top picks below.