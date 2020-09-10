x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Entertainment Tonight

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

We love a good surprise, especially when it involves fashion and savings. Right now at the Kate Spade New York Surprise Sale shop, take up to 75% off the entire site.

Score huge savings on crossbody and tote bags, wallets, wristlets, jewelry like necklaces and earrings, clothing, shoes, accessories and more. Plus, get free ground shipping in the U.S. and Canada. Note that all sales are final.

The Surprise Sale site is an extension of Kate Spade New York's main shopping site, which has its own deals happening right now -- through Oct. 13, take 30% off nearly everything with promo code THANKYOU.

Below, our picks from the amazing deals happening right now at the Kate Spade New York Surprise Shop.

RELATED CONTENT:

Over 50% off Designer Menswear Brands at the Amazon Fall Sale

Kate Spade Sale: Save Up to 75% on Everything

Wayfair Clearance Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Decor, Furniture and More

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Amazon Fall Sale: Up to 35% Off Ray-Ban Sunglasses

The Best Fall Mattress Sales Happening Right Now

Tatcha Friends & Family Sale: Save 20% on Everything